iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,056,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 815,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

