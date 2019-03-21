iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7008 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $187.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

