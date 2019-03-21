iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,179,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,414,000 after buying an additional 4,526,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,505,000 after purchasing an additional 852,283 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 767,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $187.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.