iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,329.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,955,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 118,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $77.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-position-cut-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.