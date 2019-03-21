iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of IEIH stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday.

