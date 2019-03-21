iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,246,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,311 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,117,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

