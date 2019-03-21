iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (JKL)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7555 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

JKL stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $159.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

