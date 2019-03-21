Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 239,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $77.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ishares-msci-eafe-growth-etf-efg-shares-sold-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.