iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $123.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $129.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

