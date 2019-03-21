iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Force Capital Management LLC

Force Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.8% of Force Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Force Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

