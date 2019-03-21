iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

BATS:SMMD opened at $43.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

