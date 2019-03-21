iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
IUSV stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 52-week low of $905.35 and a 52-week high of $1,088.00.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.