iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8712 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $97.39 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

