iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. (SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $196.90, with a volume of 594431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.30.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.5196 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,217,000 after buying an additional 340,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. by 14,384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,070,000 after buying an additional 284,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,086,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 701,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,741,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd. (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
