iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5394 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of IYK opened at $116.55 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $101.38 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

