iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Holdings Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,137 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 9,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,616. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1783 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

