Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). 408,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,696% from the average session volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Itaconix (ITX) Trading 5.7% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/itaconix-itx-trading-5-7-higher.html.

Itaconix Company Profile (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

