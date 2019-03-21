J.Jill (JILL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

J.Jill stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

In related news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J.Jill by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 393,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 914.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in J.Jill by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 189,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

