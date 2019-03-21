J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

SJM opened at $107.07 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

