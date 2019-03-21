Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after buying an additional 1,417,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after buying an additional 877,529 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,035,000 after buying an additional 779,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 391,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 312,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $73.72 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEC. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

