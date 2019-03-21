Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 766,699 Shares of BT Group plc (BT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 3,099.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:BT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

