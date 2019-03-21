Jason V. Silberstein Sells 51,369 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $9,796,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,471,969.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $192.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after acquiring an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after acquiring an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,444,000 after acquiring an additional 282,230 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

