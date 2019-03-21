JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman Sells 20,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JBGS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,399. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

