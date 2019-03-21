Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Rent-A-Center (RCII) Price Target to $22.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at $512,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $528,342. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

