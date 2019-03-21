Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,527 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 2.6% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490,652 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,280,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,254,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 917,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 696,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of JEF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-shares-sold-by-robotti-robert.html.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.