Jenoptik (JEN) PT Set at €33.50 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €33.50 ($38.95) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.30).

Jenoptik stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €33.58 ($39.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 1 year high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

