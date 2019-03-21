Jetcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,094.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $286,485.00 and $20,094.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00363299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.01636737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00224536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004803 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

