JFE (JFEEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JFE Holdings, Inc. is engaged in steel, engineering and trading businesses primarily in Japan and internationally. The company’s product consists of sheets, plates, shapes, pipes and tubes, stainless and specialty steels, electrical steel sheets, and bars and wire rods as well as iron powders and titanium. JFE Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of JFE stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JFE has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $23.35.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFE (JFEEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.