Joel S. Marcus Sells 20,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

