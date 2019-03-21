John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 512,402 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,774,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,130,000 after acquiring an additional 206,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,514,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter.

JBT opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.27. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

