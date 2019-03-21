John W. Swygert Sells 50,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OLLI opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

