Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,935,000 after buying an additional 435,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,956,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 564,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,779. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

