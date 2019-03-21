JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (JPME)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of JPME opened at $64.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

