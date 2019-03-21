JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPME. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $64.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-mid-cap-equity-etf-jpme-position-boosted-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.