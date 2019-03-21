Julie Norberg Sells 11,146 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $289,461.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Julie Norberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Julie Norberg sold 7,262 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $187,795.32.
NMIH stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.38.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $26,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,555,000 after purchasing an additional 910,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $13,216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NMI by 971,988.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 670,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 670,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $9,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.