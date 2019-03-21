Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.82 ($37.00).

JUN3 opened at €27.60 ($32.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1 year high of €38.14 ($44.35).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

