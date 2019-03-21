Just Eat PLC (JE) Receives GBX 905.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 863.64 ($11.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Just Eat from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of JE stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 756.80 ($9.89). 1,399,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

