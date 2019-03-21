KBR, Inc. (KBR) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $21,027,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 45,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,403. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

