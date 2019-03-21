Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 4,789 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $63,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $97,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,289 shares of company stock worth $213,730. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

