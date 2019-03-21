Keith J. Nelsen Sells 24,374 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,670,837.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 456,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,994,000 after buying an additional 816,394 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/keith-j-nelsen-sells-24374-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby-stock.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.