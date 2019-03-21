Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

ETR:DEZ opened at €7.28 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Deutz has a 1-year low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of €8.76 ($10.19).

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

