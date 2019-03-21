Kerry Group (KYGA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 98.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KYGA opened at GBX 9,580 ($125.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,133.79. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,945 ($129.95).

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

