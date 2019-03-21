KeyCorp (KEY) Stake Raised by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 471.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,586,000 after buying an additional 10,713,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $157,529,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,968,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890,521. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

