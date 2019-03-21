Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.60

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 37577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$58.04 million for the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

