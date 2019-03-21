Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$19.50 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.54. 140,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.