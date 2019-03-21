Kilroy Realty (KRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

KRC stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock worth $4,382,528. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,206 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

