Kingfisher (KGF) Given New GBX 255 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kingfisher to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258.13 ($3.37).

LON KGF opened at GBX 227.10 ($2.97) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

