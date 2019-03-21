Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will post $311.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.20 million and the highest is $316.10 million. Knoll reported sales of $296.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knoll.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNL shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter valued at about $5,833,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 700,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 233,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Knoll by 34.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Knoll by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 151,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Knoll has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.