Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $15,813,988.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,266,504.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,060 shares of company stock worth $71,976,571 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

