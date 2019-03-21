Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $94,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

KHC stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

